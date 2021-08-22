Man dies after he’s shot multiple times in NC neighborhood, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Campbell Street when they were told about shots being fired in the neighborhood west of downtown.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Eleuterio Ensaldo Gallardo dead after having been shot multiple times at a home.

High Point police then began a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.