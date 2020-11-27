Man dies after shooting at NC strip club, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Browns Summit man was shot and killed early Friday morning at Cheetah Club in Greensboro, according to a police report.

At approximately 1:19 a.m. officers responded the Cheetah Club at 626 Guilford College Road in reference to a discharge of firearm.

Upon arrival police located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Brandon Jaquay Crawford of Browns Summit, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

