Man dies after truck hydroplanes, flips into creek in NC

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was killed when his vehicle hydroplaned and overturned in a creek in Gaston County during heavy rain Thursday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:54 a.m. on NC-150, just inside the Gaston County line near Cleveland County. Trooper say the victim, identified as Terry Roger Fisher, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger heading east when the truck hydroplaned.

The Ford went off the right shoulder, overturned 25 feet down an embankment and landed upside down in a creek that was about 3 ft. deep, officials said.

Fisher, of Cherryville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say rain was coming down hard at the time of the crash, as strong storms moved through the Carolinas leaving damage behind.

