Man dies at NC mountain while sledding after hours down ski slopes

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP)- A Florida man has been killed in a sledding accident at a North Carolina ski resort.
The Charlotte Observer reports that John Joseph Nevins IV, of Titusville, Florida, died Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort. Sugar Mountain Police Chief David Henson said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Kimberley Jochl, the resort’s marketing director, said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday night.
She said sledding is prohibited on the resort’s slopes. Jochl said Nevins went down Sugar Mountain’s Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at high speed while riding a plastic disk.
Nevins was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine.
