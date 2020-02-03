Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Man dies at NC mountain while sledding after hours down ski slopes

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Sugar Mountain webcam

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP)- A Florida man has been killed in a sledding accident at a North Carolina ski resort.

The Charlotte Observer reports that John Joseph Nevins IV, of Titusville, Florida, died Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort. Sugar Mountain Police Chief David Henson said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Kimberley Jochl, the resort’s marketing director, said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday night.

She said sledding is prohibited on the resort’s slopes. Jochl said Nevins went down Sugar Mountain’s Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at high speed while riding a plastic disk.

Nevins was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss