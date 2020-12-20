Man dies days after NC altercation; 114th homicide of 2020 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — One person is dead due to injuries sustained during an altercation that occurred a few days ago, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said on Sunday.
Officers responded to calls regarding an altercation around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near 5200 Valcourt Road in north Charlotte.
Daniel Vergara, 31, was found suffering from trauma and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries on Saturday, officials said.
There is no mention of a suspect at this time.
This is the city’s 114th homicide of 2020.
This remains an active investigation.
