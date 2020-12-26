WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem at a family party on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:34 a.m., officers responded to 2434 Cole Road when they were told about a shooting.

Responding officers found Herman Garcia Prudente, 27, of Winston-Salem, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Prudente was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Preliminary findings revealed that a family party was in progress at 2434 Cole Road when attendees heard a gunshot from the basement of the home.

Family members then found Prudente in the basement suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Immediate family members are cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, no suspects are being sought and the next of kin has been notified.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.