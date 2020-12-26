Man dies when jack slips as he works on car along NC highway on Christmas Eve

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead along Interstate 74 in High Point.

Caleb Harris was working on his 1994 Honda sedan on the side of I-74 east and U.S. 311 south Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the jack slipped, and the vehicle came crashing down and killed Harris, 24.

Someone passed the scene on the highway and called police.

Officers with the High Point Police Department were first to respond.

The GCSO worked with highway patrol and the HPPD.