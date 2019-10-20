Man dies when NC Panera bread truck crashes off I-40 bridge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. and began on Interstate 40 West, with a truck going off a bridge to the right, overturning and coming to rest in the 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road.

A 65-year-old man was driving a Panera bread truck and troopers said he had just come from the Greensboro headquarters when he crashed.

Troopers say weather did not contribute to the crash and the driver was not speeding and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol use.

Panera released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of a wonderful member of the Panera family. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Authorities are working to notify next of kin.

