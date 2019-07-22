Man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat in NC lake

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person was pronounced deceased after leaping from a pontoon boat to go swimming in Lake Norman.

The body of the deceased man was not immediately discovered.

Only after first responders from surrounding counties and municipalities arrived was the man’s body found in an area of the lake which was described as being 59-feet-deep.

Captain Brian Fink reported that the person jumped from the boat shortly after 2 p.m. and was part of a group of 12 people who were on the watercraft this afternoon.

No further information has been released at this time.

