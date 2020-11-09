ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged following three incidents involving restaurants within city limits.

Police said officers responded Sunday at about 9:30 a.m. to the Subway on Sweeten Creek Road for an alarm activation.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the building’s front glass had been broken, according to the police department. Officers were able to locate surveillance video from neighboring businesses and found footage of the suspect fleeing the area.

Officers located and arrested Terry Lee Morrow Jr., 38, of Asheville, about a mile away from the Subway, police said.

After further investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section charged Morrow with the break-in. Detectives also linked Morrow to a break-in on Oct. 29 at Ziggy’s Deli, located on Hendersonville Road, and an armed robbery on Oct. 30 at the Dunkin Donuts, located on Hendersonville Road.

Morrow has been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Police said the incidents remain under investigation and additional charges are likely.