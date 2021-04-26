Man faces murder charges after argument at NC bar turns deadly

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Beaufort County man is facing murder charges after an argument at a bar Saturday morning.

Beaufort County deputies responded to the Beavers Dam Bar outside of Chocowinity Saturday around 2 a.m., to an unresponsive assault victim. Upon arrival, they found a woman performing CPR on Tracy Herman, 51, of Soper, Oklahoma.

EMS personnel also responded and continued life-saving measures, but Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting video from the bar’s camera system, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned there had been an argument between bar patrons.

During the argument, Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, punched Herman in the head rendering him unconscious, deputies said. Campbell then hit Herman several more times and left the bar, according to deputies.

Herman’s body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the specific cause of death.

Campbell turned himself in to investigators later and has been charged with one open count of murder. Campbell is being held without bond at this time.