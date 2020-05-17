Man found dead along NC beach strand

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Local authorities in Carolina Beach found a body on the beach strand Saturday morning.

Members of the Carolina Beach Police & Fire Departments, alongside New Hanover County EMS, were dispatched to the beach access point off of Scallop Lane in response to an unconscious male in nearby shallow water.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly before 8 a.m. Once the body was located, first responders attempted to render aid before determining that no signs of life were present.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified, with an autopsy scheduled to determine the cause of death.

According to Det. Sgt. Scott Hettinger with CBPD, the identity of the male has been made and police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

