Man found dead near NC mountain overlook along Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock’s Yadkin Valley Overlook over the weekend, according to the National Parks Service.

Rangers along the Blue Ridge Parkway responded to calls regarding a call from the National Park Service regarding a visitor who saw a body around 1 p.m. on Saturday near the Yadkin Valley Overlook.

Rangers discovered the body within the hour near mile marker 289, according to a police report.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released other than that it is a male, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

No other details are available at this time and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

This is an active investigation and NCSBI is assisting.