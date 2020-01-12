Man found shot inside burned home at NC coast; police investigate homicide

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been fatally shot in Emerald Isle.

The Emerald Isle Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Newport man at approximately 8:38 p.m. Thursday night.

Carl Eugene Jones Jr. was found dead inside a home after police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Melanie Street, officials said.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the residence was fully engulfed.

Fire crews from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach, and Pine Knoll Shores worked late into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.

Officials said they have questioned a man in relation to the shooting; however, no further information on the individual is being released.

Investigators from Emerald Isle, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were still at the scene Friday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now