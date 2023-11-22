WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and accused of stalking after being found under a woman’s car, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, Forsyth County deputies responded to a report on Kenbridge Drive in Clemmons about a suspicious person.

The person, later identified as Trevor Antonio Lewis, 25, of Winston-Salem, was found underneath a woman’s car.

Investigators learned the suspect had followed her home from the Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

On Monday, warrants for misdemeanor stalking were secured for Lewis.

He was arrested and is currently being held without bond due to committing this offense while out on pretrial release for previous stalking charges, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.