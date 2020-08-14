Man gets 10 years in federal prison for cooking meth in Wilmington, Raleigh

Robert Cox. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man will spend 10 years in federal prison after he admitted to cooking methamphetamine in Raleigh and the Port City.

Robert Cox, 29, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of pseudoephedrine with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said an officer with the Raleigh Police Department observed Cox’s car parked in an Autozone parking lot while the business was closed on Feb. 12, 2018. The officer made contact with Cox and observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Following a search, SBI agents seized 300 grams of meth and determined that the paraphernalia was used to make the drug. Cox was taken into custody and later bonded out of jail.

Three months later, prosecutors said the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information that Cox was cooking meth in the Wilmington area.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched Cox’s car while he was parked in a DMV parking lot and found 158 grams of pseudoephedrine — a precursor chemical used in the manufacturing of meth — and items used to make the drug.

A search of Cox’s home found additional items used in the drug-manufacturing process.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.