WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was grazed in the head while driving with two children in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police came to the 1900 block of Francis Street at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 20-year-old man suffering from an abrasion due to being grazed in the side of the head by a bullet.

The victim says that he was driving in the area of Sprague and Vargrave Street when another vehicle and its occupants began firing at his vehicle.

The victim drove away from the area onto Francis Street where he then called 911 for assistance. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say that the victim had two children in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Additionally, another man in a separate vehicle was also driving in the area of Vargrave Street at the time of the shooting. While he is not injured, his vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.

The suspects remain at large, there is no further information to be disclosed at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.