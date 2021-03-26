Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer hauling live turkeys on I-85 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after he walked away from a crash and was run over by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-85 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:04 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a crash on I-85, near Groometown Road, in Guilford County.

Troopers say a Virginia man was heading north in a 2003 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling live turkeys when he hit a man who was crossing the highway on foot.

The victim, 34-year-old William Curtis Walker II, of Gibsonville, died at the scene.

Troopers say Walker had been involved in a one-vehicle crash on I-85 business at 12:36 a.m., minutes earlier. After the crash, he walked away from the crash site.

No one has been charged.

