WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police found 24-year-old Alfredo Albor Rivera suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen after responding to a reported shooting around 8:33 p.m. on March 18 on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court.

Responding officers failed to find any victims of the gunfire upon first arriving at the crime scene.

Over 100 bullet shells were found in the road at the scene. Several parked and unoccupied vehicles were struck in the crossfire as well.

According to Winston-Salem police, Rivera was on Green Oaks Court visiting an acquaintance when he was struck by gunfire in the parking lot.

Rivera was unable to provide any information on the shooter, and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The assault is being investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

The case is under investigation as an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers tip form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.