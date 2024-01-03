ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified the remains found after a deadly helicopter crash near the Pembroke area of Robeson County.

David Revels, 68, of Pembroke was identified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the 1900 block of Philadelphus Road near Pembroke at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Human remains were found inside of the helicopter, deputies said. The helicopter was a home-built Mosquito XEL ultra-light helicopter.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board.