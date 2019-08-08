Man in ‘Jason’ mask accused of robbing NC gas station

A man is accused of an armed robbery at a Randleman Citgo station. Randleman Police

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WFMY) — Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at the Citgo on South Main Street in Randleman. It happened Wednesday morning just after 10:15 a.m. at the store.

Police said a man wearing a “Jason”-style hockey mask was seen on surveillance pointing a gun at store employees, ordering them to give him money. He then ran out of the store, getting into the passenger side of a black Toyota Corolla, driven by the other suspect.

The car, not displaying an N.C. registration plate, left the parking lot onto U.S. Highway 311 Ext. heading north. The driver had dreadlocks, according to a witness. Police are looking for a 2004 – 2007 black model Corolla in connection with the crime.

If you have any information call the Randleman Police Department at (336) 495-7510.

