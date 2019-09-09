Man in NC Amber Alert who murdered pregnant mom is captured, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of killing a pregnant woman then abducting two children was caught on Friday.

Edward Silk Garner Sr, 35, is accused of taking his 3-year-old daughter, Dior Muhammad, and 1-year-old, Aziyah Sana’a Garner after killing 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Summers was 24 weeks pregnant when she was killed, and the charges against Garner were upgraded. Summers leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Garner was located and arrested by CMPD officers and K-9 unit on Sept. 6 without incident. He was interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives and has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he has been charged with murder and murder of an unborn child.

Officers said both the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were located on Aug. 13. Muhammad was found with a relative on Trade Street and Aziyah Sana’a Garner was found with a relative on Pineburr Road, police say.

Edward Silk Garner Sr. and the 2000 Mercedes he was believed to be driving. WBTV images

Summers, who leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, was found dead around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in an apartment complex on Perugia Way, which is off of S. Tryon Street just north of Steele Creek Road. Police said that the incident was likely domestic-related.

Police say Garner Sr. took his children from the scene at Perugia Way.

Garner Sr. has warrants for murder, murder of an unborn child and possession of firearm by felon and was considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Garner Sr. was believed to be in the company of his son, 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr, who turned himself in Aug. 13, police say, after seeing his photo circulating.

According to the NC Department of Safety, Garner Jr. was in the car with his father and it is unknown what his role was — if any — in the abduction.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

