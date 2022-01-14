Man in NC mountains facing nearly 30 child sex crimes charges, deputies say

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Henderson County man was arrested Thursday on more than two dozen child sex crimes charges, deputies say.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of the sharing of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said they determined that the suspect, 59-year-old Nathan Scott Hall, was living in the Mills River area.

Investigators searched Hall’s home and seized electronic devices, deputies said.

Hall was arrested and charged with 29 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies said.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $232,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories