WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries after a broad-daylight shooting in Winston-Salem.

At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street.

At the scene, officers found Arthur Little, 52, dead inside the building. Another man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg.

The investigation revealed that Little and another man got into an argument that escalated into a fight. During the fight, multiple shots were fired, killing Little.

Officers surrounded the arcade after the shooting and roped off the building and part of the street.

Police have not identified any suspects but believe that this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The death of Arthur Little is the 13th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022. This time in 2021 there had been eight homicides in Winston-Salem.