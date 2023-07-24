WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed while attending a vigil for another person who had been shot and killed earlier this week, according to police, and an arrest has been made in that earlier shooting.

Winston-Salem Police Department say that they were called to South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about a shooting, and while they were investigating they learned that a shooting victim had been taken to the hospital.

They say that Ricky Renea Davis was attending a vigil on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where Aljerone Sims was shot and killed on Monday, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when someone walked up and shot him. Other people attending the vigil took Davis to the hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Witnesses said that the suspects left the area via C.E. Gray Drive, but their direction and mode of travel were unknown.

On Thursday morning, Winston-Salem Police Department announced that Greensboro Police Department had arrested Davon Maurice Moore in connection to the shooting of Sims, who was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday.

Moore was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and given no bond.

Davis’s death marks the third homicide in Winston-Salem since Monday and the 32nd homicide in Winston-Salem this year.