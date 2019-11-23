Man killed by NC police after taking woman hostage at gunpoint, officials say

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Elizabethtown and holding her at gunpoint was shot by law enforcement Friday morning, according to District Attorney Jon David.

Around 11 a.m., the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a domestic-related incident in the area of Broad and Owen streets.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman sitting in a car. They could see a cocked revolver in the man’s hand was pointed at the woman’s head.

Hostage negotiators and multiple law enforcement agencies worked for three hours to peacefully resolve the conflict. David said the victim was released moments before the suspect fired on officers, who returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

Investigators identified the suspect Friday night as 37-year-old Lance Edward Smith. WECT was informed Saturday morning that Smith succumbed to his injuries at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was flown there and underwent surgery Friday afternoon.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

David said his office along with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethtown Police Department requested an investigation by the SBI, which is standard protocol.

