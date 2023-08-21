GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A man was shot and killed by a person living in a tent at a Gastonia church Sunday afternoon, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Faith Hope Love on the 400 block of North Oakland Street. Police say they responded to a shooting at the church and after arriving, they found Freddie Lee Byrd, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Byrd was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities say an investigation revealed both men lived at Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries in neighboring tents, got into an argument, and Beatty shot Byrd.

Donald Ray Beatty, 56, of Gastonia, is being held at the Gaston County Jail with no bond and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first degree murder.