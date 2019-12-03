Man killed, found inside burning car in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a man died after being found inside a burning car in east Charlotte Monday night was killed.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Barrington Drive around 6 p.m.

Officers were sent to the scene after a call concerning “shots fired,” but when they arrived, they found the man inside of a burning car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was removed from the car, and officers tried to save his life while firefighters put out flames. The man was pronounced dead on scene a short time later by Medic. He has not been identified.

No one else was hurt, and officers say firefighters worked diligently to put out the fire before it spread to houses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

