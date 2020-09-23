Man killed in shooting at apartment complex near East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near East Carolina University.

The shooting happened at the Davis Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Greenville police responded to the report of a shooting at 3645 E. 10th Street.

Upon their arrival, officers learned the victim, 20-year-old Tiyon Markivus Williams, of Greenville, was en route to Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle.

Williams died later that evening at the hospital.

Detectives believe Williams was shot inside the doorway of the apartment.

This was an isolated incident and numerous individuals are believed to be involved, detectives said. The apartment complex is less than three miles from ECU’s campus.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

GPD will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office regarding charges at the conclusion of the investigation.

