Man lying down near I-40 exit ramp stabs good Samaritan that checked on him, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A good Samaritan was hospitalized with a stab wound after checking on a man that police say was “not moving” near an Interstate 40 exit on Monday night, Asheville police say.

Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery around 9 p.m. that occurred on the exit ramp (exit 47) on I-40 in west Asheville near Brevard Road.

The victim was stopped in their vehicle on the exit ramp when they saw a person not moving on the side of the road, police say.

The victim rolled down their vehicle window to see if the person needed help, and they did not respond.

Police say the victim then got out of their car to go and see if they could provide help. When he got close, the suspect demanded his wallet, and when he refused stabbed him in the leg and ran toward the wooded area.

The victim transported themselves to the VA Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0″, and approximately 180 pounds. He has a beard and light brown hair down to his shoulders.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.