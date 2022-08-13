CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man who was last seen at a southeast Charlotte park has prompted an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department said Saturday.

Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.

Sullivan was last seen at McAlpine Park on Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, the police report indicated.

He is believed to be wearing teal-colored shorts and is described as 6-feet-2 inches tall, weighing between 220 and 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.