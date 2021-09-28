Man on moped chases 14-year-old NC girl home from bus stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family is warning other parents to keep a close eye on their children after a man chased their daughter home from a bus stop.

On Friday, Dasyni McCray waited for her brother to get off the bus from Jamestown Middle School. The bus stop is just up the road from her house.

She normally waits with her mom, but this time she went by herself.

“No cars were coming, no buses or anything, and that’s when a man was just riding his moped, but when he was riding it, he was just staring at me,” Dasyni said.

She watched him ride down the road then turn around.

“Something just told me I should start running and I did, and he started chasing me,” Dasyni said.

She sprinted back to her house. The man followed her to the corner. She said he turned around when he saw she was running inside.

“When she came in screaming, ain’t nothing else really matter, it was the fact that my daughter was in trouble,” said Joe McCray, Dasyni’s father. “I had to get to him, but when I did get to him, he saw me and took off on his moped.”

Joe McCray called the Greensboro Police Department.

An officer came to the home and talked to the family and Dasyni about what happened. Then they briefly searched around the neighborhood, to see if the man on the moped was still in the area. A representative tells FOX8 they did not find him.

“My child is 14, but I mean what if somebody has a 10-year-old that’s not aware of their surroundings,” McCray said.

Dasyni, her friends, and her siblings are staying close to home now, only playing outside in the cul de sac, and not near the main road. Her advice to other kids is to keep your eyes open and stay off your phone when you are by yourself because you never know what could happen.

“When I was running I wasn’t thinking anything, but when I got in the house I was scared, but I was happy at the same time that I made it home safe,” Dasyni said.