CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man has pleaded guilty to 32 counts of animal cruelty charges in a dog fighting case that killed three dogs, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.

On Oct. 24, 2021, ACC responded to a call for service for life-threatening animal cruelty in the 4300 block of Leopold Place in Charlotte.

Animal Control officers obtained a search warrant and took several dogs off the property into the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021.

ACC had custody of 29 dogs for the last two years awaiting a court date.

On Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, Earl Antron Hamilton, 43, pled guilty to:

5 counts of felony dog fighting

12 counts of felony animal cruelty

12 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty

3 counts of misdemeanor cruel restraint

ACC says Hamilton is not allowed to own or have possession of any dogs for five years; however, his wife is allowed to keep her two miniature schnauzers.

The judge ordered Hamilton’s six dogs at his current residence to be taken by ACC. In addition, all dogs currently in ACC’s custody belonging to Hamilton have been surrendered to ACC.

Of the 29 dogs, two passed away due to medical issues and one was euthanized due to medical issues, officials said. ACC has a team of staff members who will be evaluating the dogs and making euthanasia/placement decisions over the next few days.