RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shooting at deputies.

According to deputies, the incident happened on Aug. 4, 2014 and led into the next day.

Deputies said that Kevin Clifford Marks, 58, fired at Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a 12 gauge shotgun.

One deputy was directly shot and injured by projectiles from the shotgun. Two other deputies were also injured from being hit by bullet fragments.

Marks pled guilty to first degree attempted murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marks was sentenced in Rutherford County Superior Court on Thursday to an active sentence of 16.5 – 20 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis imposed the sentence.