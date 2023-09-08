NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Nags Head is reporting the death of a swimmer who was pulled from the ocean on Wednesday. It’s the fourth reported drowning along the North Carolina coast this week.

Nags Head officials said a 36-year-old man from Enfield, Conn., died after being pulled from the ocean. Nags Head Fire and Ocean Rescue and Police departments responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. They received a report of a man in distress in the ocean about 50 yards north of Nags Head Fishing Pier in the 3300 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Ocean Rescue guard quickly pulled the man from the water and began CPR. Dare County Emergency Medical Services transported him to the Outer Banks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The drowning is the fourth reported along North Carolina’s coast this week. On Monday, a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., died in what was termed a “water-related incident” in Avon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. On Tuesday, a 68-year-old man from Ohio died in a water-related incident off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Wednesday, the body of a 16-year-old from Warsaw in Duplin County was recovered in North Topsail Beach. He went missing Monday evening. Officials said he was cast netting and likely was pulled into the water. Family members said he did not know how to swim.