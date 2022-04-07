WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer was “almost” run over when officers attempted to arrest a man driving a stolen car.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday they located a stolen car on the 800 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They say that the stolen car was being driven by Monte Anthony, 46.

Officers attempted to block the car in, but say Anthony intentionally rammed the car into two marked police cars and “almost ran over one of the officers,” according to the press release.

They began chasing Anthony and the chase continued for several miles until a tire deflation device was used by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which deflated at least one tire. The car chase ended on Old Vineyard Road. Anthony got out of the car and ran away. Officers chased him and Anthony was apprehended.

Monte Anthony was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, careless and reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

No officers were injured. Anthony had minor injuries and was treated by EMS.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.