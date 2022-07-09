NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple units were looking for a possible drowning victim on the north end of North Topsail Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director, agencies were looking for a 39-year-old man.

Bryson said the man went into the water to help save a child, and then he started struggling to get out.

WITN-TV reported the man was able to save the young child from drowning.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments responded along with the Coast Guard.

The TV station also reported that the rescue attempt for the man began around 2 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., officials said they had to call off the search due to a small craft advisory. The water was becoming too dangerous due to strong waves hitting the shore.

North Topsail Beach Town Manager Alice Derian told CBS 17 that fire and police crews will be conducting checks and sweeps throughout the night with full operations to resume on Sunday morning.

Officials said they planned to continue the search at 8 a.m. Sunday.

— WNCT contributed to this report