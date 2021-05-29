Man seen fishing is later found dead after ‘rough’ surf reported at Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Virginia man was found dead in the water at the south end of Hatteras Island on Friday night.

According to the National Park Service, a man was reported floating in the ocean at 9:34 p.m. near the end of Pole Road, located at the south end of Hatteras Island.

The victim was identified as a 46-year-old man from Falls Church, Virginia. His family says he had been surf fishing prior to his death, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

“Ocean conditions in the area were reported to be rough,” the news release said.

Seashore Rangers, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad responded to the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.