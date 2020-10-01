Man sentenced in brutal murder, rape, burning of NC mom

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A convicted murderer and rapist was sentenced to a minimum of 51 years for the brutal killing and burning of a Robeson County woman in 2015.

Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell sentenced Zabiane Williams on Thursday to a minimum of 51 years and a maximum of 68 years on the three charges of second-degree murder, first-degree rape and a consolidated charge of burglary and arson, according to the Clerk of Courts.

Patricia Hill

Williams was found guilty of raping, beating to death, and burning Fairmont resident Patricia Dawn Hill after breaking into her home in August 2015. The Hill family is well known throughout Fairmont since Patricia Hill’s husband, Ben, was a former town manager and she ran a beauty salon at a building adjacent to her home.

Hill died of blunt force trauma to the head and 70 percent of her body was burned, authorities say. The crime was unsolved for more than a year – a fact that tormented Hill’s family.

Williams, 19 at the time, was arrested and charged in 2016. He was in a South Carolina prison on an unrelated assault and battery charge at the time of his arrest.

Four of Patricia Hill’s family members spoke in court during the sentencing, according to the assistant district attorney’s office.

Williams could be eligible for parole after serving the minimum time.

