Man sentenced in NC court to 16+ years in prison for sex offenses with 12-year-old girl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Braulio Matamoros was sentenced to 192-291 months in prison Wednesday for sex crimes with a 12-year-old girl and will be registered as a sex offender for life.

Matamoros, who is 26 years old, entered a plea in Brunswick County Superior Court to the following charges:

Five counts of first-degree statutory rape

One Count of first-degree statutory sexual offense

Two counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor

One count of human trafficking

One count of first-degree kidnapping

Matamoros will also receive five years of satellite-based monitoring according to a press release from the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office.

Braulio Matamoros was sentenced to 192-291 months in prison for sex crimes with a 12-year-old girl and will be a registered sex offender for life (Source: BCSO)

The investigation began as a missing person’s report of a 12-year-old female who had not been attending her virtual classes.

After she was located, investigators revealed she had been living with Matamoros intermittently over several weeks and that they had engaged in a number of sexual acts in Brunswick County and Horry County, South Carolina.

Matamoros claimed he did not know the age of the girl, but detectives found the victim’s 7th-grade report card and Brunswick County School Chromebook in his kitchen.

The investigation was a joint effort by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.