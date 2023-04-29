GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who shot and killed a 25-year-old mother has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Attorney General Josh Stein.

On Friday, Stein announced that Austin Alvy Jackson, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Desirae Aimee Hall, as well as robbery with a firearm.

“While nothing will bring Desirae Hall back to her children, I hope this guilty verdict of her murderer will give her loved ones some closure,” Stein said in a news release. “I thank the Greensboro Police Department, the FBI, Judge Long, the jury, and my prosecutors, Jocelyn Wright and Arneatha James, for their hard work to deliver justice in this case.”

On Nov. 14, 2019, investigators responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Hamptons Park on Four Season Boulevard. In the vehicle, officers found Hall with five gunshots to her back, head and face.

More than a year later, on Dec. 31, 2020, police announced that Jackson had been charged.

Friends tell FOX8 she was a mother to five children.