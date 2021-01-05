COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a first-degree sexual offense in Columbus County is being considered for parole, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.
Johnny Robinson was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and sexual offense on May 29, 1992. He was sentenced to 20 years for the first charge and life in prison for the second.
Robinson is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).
MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender.
The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.
According to the Department of Public Safety website, Robinson has been cited for 18 infractions while in prison.
