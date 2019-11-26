Man set up camera in NC home to view girl nude in bathroom, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 38-year-old Alexander County man is accused of secretly installing a camera inside a home with the intention to view a nude minor.

Jody Eric Connolly was arrested and charged with felony secret peeping, felony possession of a photographic image from peeping and misdemeanor secret peeping.

“Connolly also unlawfully and willfully did peep secretly into a bathroom occupied by a nude minor female,” deputies say.

Connolly was taken to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He was expected to appear in court Monday.

