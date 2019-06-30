Man shoots another several times in NC Waffle House

The Waffle House where the shooting took place early Sunday. WBTV photo

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – An argument between two customers inside the Waffle House on East Innes Street ended with gunfire on Sunday morning, according to police.

Investigators say two men came into the restaurant at around 3 a.m. and started arguing. After several minutes of a verbal altercation, one of the men shot the other several times.

The victim was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He underwent surgery and is now listed in critical but stable condition.

There were other customers in the restaurant at the time, but no one was else was injured.

No arrest has been made and police are still investigating the case.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now