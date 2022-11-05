WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 6:12 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting at the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot victim was put into a blue Honda sedan that left the area.

At the scene, police found evidence of a shooting in a parking lot.

Two victims arrived at local hospitals in separate vehicles a short time later.

A 34-year-old man was shot in both of his upper legs. A 29-year-old man was shot in his lower leg. Both of their injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as a person by the name of “Charlie.” The suspect is believed to be in his twenties.

Investigators say Charlie, the two victims and several other men were playing cards in the parking lot when an argument erupted.

Charlie allegedly pulled out a gun and shot both victims. The suspect then left the area in a red Chevrolet Impala before police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717.