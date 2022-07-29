WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who tried to offer kids a safe place to have fun almost lost his life defending his store.

Police say a group of people in masks tried to rob the Domena Brother’s Kids Cave Arcade on Old Walkertown Road as one of the owners was closing up Thursday night.

Kenneth Domena tells FOX8 he was on the phone with his brother who was leaving their store.

He believes the assailants mistook his family’s business for a sweepstakes business.

“They asked… where the money is at for fish tables, so my brother said there ain’t nothing… and they shot, and he shot,” Kenneth said.

Kenneth’s brother Christopher fired back. He was hit four times in the leg, arm and neck.

Candies Young works at a nail spa next door.

“There were so many shots. It didn’t seem like they were going to stop. I didn’t know if they were getting closer. I didn’t know what they were for,” Young said.

She hid with her client at the back of the store.

After a few minutes, she looked outside and saw Christopher limping outside, and he yelled to her to call 911.

Winston-Salem police are actively investigating and encourage everyone to call in tips if they know something.

Kenneth’s brother told him to open up the store to let the people who committed the crimes know they weren’t afraid.

Young and other business owners never worried about safety before but now fear if something happens again.

“It’s not worth whatever you were trying to accomplish. Obviously, nothing was gained from this other than terrorizing people who did not need to be terrorized,” Young said.