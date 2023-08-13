WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after showing up to a party uninvited and assaulting the owner of the home on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5000 block of Voss Street to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of his lower leg and ankle. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that a “social gathering” was taking place at a home on the 5000 block of Voss Street when the man who was shot arrived at the home uninvited and assaulted the owner of the home.

Police say that the homeowner and the man know each other.

At some point after the man arrived, investigators say that a partygoer brandished a handgun and shot him. The partygoer is known to the homeowner.

The shooting is being investigated by the WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division. There is no further information available at this time.