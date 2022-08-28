WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 4:49 a.m on Sunday, officers came to the 1000 block of Hutton Street after getting a report of “discharging firearms” in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence that shots were fired in the area. However, they did not locate any victims of gunfire.

A few minutes later, officers were called to the 1000 block of Betty Drive after a reported shooting. It was there that they discovered a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that they quickly put together that the victim was actually shot at the scene on the 1000 block of Hutton Street and that he drove to his home on Betty Drive after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.