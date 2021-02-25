Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home, investigators say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man chasing a family member, forcibly entered the home of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, who shot and wounded the man.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

A news release says 40-year-old Bart Anthony Coniglio initially forced his way into a family member’s home.

The release says the relative and a friend left the home and ran to the nearby house of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The release says Coniglio chased the pair into the deputy’s home and was subsequently shot. Coniglio was hospitalized.

It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.