Man shot after taking woman hostage, NC officials say

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Elizabethtown and holding her at gunpoint was shot by law enforcement Friday morning, according to District Attorney Jon David.

Around 11 a.m., the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a domestic-related incident in the area of Broad and Owen streets.

David said a woman was taken hostage by the suspect which resulted in a police standoff that lasted approximately three hours and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Authorities made multiple attempts to convince the suspect to release the victim.

David said the victim was released moments before the suspect fired on officers, who returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital and is still alive as of 2:30 p.m., according to David.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

David said his office is requesting an investigation by the SBI, which is standard protocol.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now